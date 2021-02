Strome scored an even-strength goal and added two assists, one on the power play, in Friday's 6-2 win over the Bruins.

All his points came in the second period as the Rangers built a 4-1 lead. Strome has a four-game point streak going, providing a welcome surge for the Rangers with Artemi Panarin (personal) lacking a timetable for his return to the team. On the season, Strome has a solid six goals and 13 points through 18 contests.