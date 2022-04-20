Strome scored two goals -- one on the power play -- in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Jets.

Strome broke a scoreless tie with the extra man late in the second, and that turned out to be the game-winner, as the Rangers registered their third consecutive shutout victory. He added an empty-netter in the third to erase any doubts about the final result. With this two-goal performance, Strome has tied his career high with 19 goals. He's more of a playmaker, but skating alongside star winger Artemi Panarin at even strength and on the top power-play unit should provide Strome with plenty of opportunities to reach the 20-goal mark down the stretch.