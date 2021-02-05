Strome scored two goals in Thursday's 4-2 win over Washington.

Strome scored on a deflection in front just 1:41 into the contest and finished off a 2-on-1 give and go with Artemi Panarin in the third. He narrowly missed the hat trick, failing to hit the empty net late in the third and also missing a gaping cage after Capitals netminder Vitek Vanecek misplayed the puck in the second period. After opening the season with just one goal through six games, Strome has three goals and two assists in his last four.