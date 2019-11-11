Rangers' Ryan Strome: Two helpers against Panthers
Strome recorded two assists, including one on the power play, in Sunday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Panthers.
The 26-year-old is thriving alongside Artemi Panarin on the Rangers' top line as well as on the top power-play unit, and he's headed squarely for a breakout campaign as a result. Strome has found the scoresheet in nine of the last 10 games, and overall he has a stellar five goals and 16 points through 15 games.
More News
-
Rangers' Ryan Strome: Nets fifth goal in last six games•
-
Rangers' Ryan Strome: Extends point streak with GWG•
-
Rangers' Ryan Strome: Finishes win with empty-netter•
-
Rangers' Ryan Strome: Suiting up Sunday•
-
Rangers' Ryan Strome: Battling sickness•
-
Rangers' Ryan Strome: Gets goal-monkey off back•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.