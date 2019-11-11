Strome recorded two assists, including one on the power play, in Sunday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Panthers.

The 26-year-old is thriving alongside Artemi Panarin on the Rangers' top line as well as on the top power-play unit, and he's headed squarely for a breakout campaign as a result. Strome has found the scoresheet in nine of the last 10 games, and overall he has a stellar five goals and 16 points through 15 games.