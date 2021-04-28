Strome notched two assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Sabres.
The score was tied 1-1 headed into the third period before Strome got to work, helping to set up Alexis Lafreniere for the eventual game-winner and then Mike Zibanejad on the power play for an insurance tally. Strome snapped a four-game point drought with the performance, and on the season he has an impressive 46 points (14 goals, 32 helpers) through 50 contests.
