Strome notched two assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Sabres.

The score was tied 1-1 headed into the third period before Strome got to work, helping to set up Alexis Lafreniere for the eventual game-winner and then Mike Zibanejad on the power play for an insurance tally. Strome snapped a four-game point drought with the performance, and on the season he has an impressive 46 points (14 goals, 32 helpers) through 50 contests.