Rangers' Ryan Strome: Two-point effort Friday
Strome scored a goal and an assist in Friday's 5-2 win over the Hurricanes.
The 26-year-old has a seven-game point streak going, racking up four goals and nine points over that stretch. Strome has already reached a new personal best in points on the year with 53, and his 16 goals leaves him three shy of the career-high 19 he potted last season.
