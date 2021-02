Strome scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Capitals.

He helped set up Chris Kreider in the first period to open the scoring, then notched his own tally late in the second to give the Rangers a 3-0 lead. Strome has been streaky to begin this season -- he had only one assist in his prior five games -- but overall he has a solid five goals and nine points through 16 contests.