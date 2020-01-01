Strome scored a goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 7-5 loss to the Oilers.

Strome stuffed the stat sheet with three shots on goal, four PIM and a plus-2 rating. The 26-year-old has seven points over his last three games, bringing him up to 11 goals, 26 assists and 66 shots in 39 appearances this year. He's already surpassed the 35 points he had in 81 games between the Rangers and the Oilers in 2018-19 -- the first-round pick from 2011 is making it hard to ignore him in fantasy.