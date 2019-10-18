Play

Strome dished out a helper in Thursday's 5-2 loss to New Jersey.

Strome started the season on the second line, but he was moved down to the third line with Jesper Fast and defenseman-turned-winger Brendan Smith for this one. Despite the demotion, Strome picked up a helper for a second straight game, on a goal that involved all three third-line forwards.

