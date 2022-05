Korczak agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with the Rangers, per CapFriendly.

Korczak was selected by the team in the third round of the 2021 NHL Draft. The 19-year-old center is coming off a fantastic season with WHL Moose Jaw as he racked up 25 goals and 54 helpers in 68 contests this year. While Korczak is unlikely to make the NHL roster to start next season, he could get called up at some point during the year if he can bring that scoring touch to the professional ranks.