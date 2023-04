Korczak was reassigned to AHL Hartford on Thursday.

Korczak had 28 goals and 41 assists in 48 games with Moose Jaw of the WHL this season. He performed well in the playoffs, tallying three times while adding eight helpers in 10 games. The former third-round pick in 2021 --75th overall -- was held pointless in five regular season games with Hartford in late October and early November.