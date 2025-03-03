Carrick notched an assist, three hits and two PIM in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Predators.

Carrick won a board battle and got the puck to Brett Berard in the slot for the Rangers' fourth goal. The helper ended a 10-game point drought for Carrick, who remains confined to a bottom-six role as a checking forward. The 33-year-old center is at 16 points across 60 appearances this season, matching his total from 77 outings in 2023-24. He's added 59 shots on net, 45 PIM, 108 hits and a plus-2 rating in 2024-25.