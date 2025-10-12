Carrick dished out two assists, had four shots on net and provided three hits in Saturday's 6-1 win against Pittsburgh.

Carrick had a strong performance Saturday that he kicked off with a shorthanded assist on Mika Zibanejad's opening goal. Carrick then provided a secondary helper on Matt Rempe's goal later in the contest. The 33-year-old Carrick has three assists in as many contests this year and is currently on the best pace offensively of his 10-year career. He will likely slow down at some point, but if Carrick can maintain a fraction of this pace, his potential for 100-plus hits should give him some play in banger leagues.