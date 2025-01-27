Carrick scored a goal in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Avalanche.

Carrick has had a pretty good January for a fourth-liner, earning four goals and four assists over 13 appearances. The center got the Rangers on the board during a frenetic stretch that saw each team score twice in a span of 2:53. Carrick is up to five goals, 15 points, 51 shots on net, 81 hits, 34 PIM and a plus-4 rating over 49 appearances. He's one point shy of matching his total from 77 outings in the 2023-24 regular season and four points back of equaling his career high from 2021-22.