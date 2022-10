Blais suffered an upper-body injury in Saturday's game versus the Islanders and will not return, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.

Blais was hit by the Islanders' Alexander Romanov and couldn't complete the first period. It's possible the Rangers are being cautious with Blais, who didn't play after mid-November last season due to a torn ACL. The winger's status should be updated prior to the Rangers' Opening Night home matchup versus the Lightning.