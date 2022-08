Blais (knee) was activated off injured reserve Tuesday, per CapFriendly.

Blais missed most of the 2021-22 campaign with his last appearance for the Rangers coming Nov. 14 versus the Devils, a stretch of 87 games including the postseason. With Blais seemingly ready for training camp, he should be in the mix for a spot on the third line though he could certainly earn a bigger role along the way.