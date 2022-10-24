Blais attempted to dish out punishment Sunday, but the Rangers suffered a 5-1 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Blais, a part-time NHL performer through much of his six seasons, showed something that was mostly absent from the Rangers' effort Sunday. The 2014 sixth-round draft showed some spirit, compiling a team-high six hits. With 17 career goals in 136 games, Blais' previous goal came when he was with the Blues, developing against the Wild on May 1, 2020. Blais was credited with four assists in 14 games with the Rangers last season.