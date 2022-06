Blais (knee) signed a one-year, $1.525 million extension with the Rangers on Thursday, per CapFriendly.

Blais was limited to four assists, 37 hits and 17 shots on net in 14 games in 2021-22 before suffering a torn ACL. The 25-year-old nearly returned during the playoffs, so he's likely to be good to go for training camp this fall, where he'd likely slot into a bottom-six role for the Rangers.