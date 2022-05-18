Blais (knee) took the ice for Wednesday's game-day skate sporting a non-contact sweater. Afterward, coach Gerard Gallant told reporters "It's possible" when asked if the winger could return during the postseason, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.

The fact that Blais is still in a non-contact sweater should be an indication to fantasy players he won't be back in the short-term and would more likely be an option if the Rangers advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals. Still, if Blais does suit up in the playoffs, he could be in line for a middle-six role despite having not played since mid-November due to his knee injury.