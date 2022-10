Blais (upper body) will make his season debut Monday against Anaheim, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

Blais missed the first three games of the season after he was injured during a preseason contest. The 26-year-old was limited to just 14 games last year after tearing his ACL. Prior to that injury, he tallied four assists while averaging 13:28 of ice time. Blais will likely skate in a bottom-six role for now.