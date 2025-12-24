Morrow recorded an assist, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Capitals.

Morrow has held a steady role in the lineup lately while Adam Fox (upper body) is out. Morrow has two helpers over his last three games, giving him three assists, 14 shots on net, 16 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating in 14 appearances. He's seeing power-play time on the first unit as well, but fantasy managers in redraft formats can afford to wait a little longer to see if he can remain consistent.