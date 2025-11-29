Morrow notched an assist in Friday's 6-2 win over the Bruins.

This was Morrow's first assist and point in four contests with the Rangers. The 23-year-old defenseman has been shuttled between the NHL and AHL regularly this season, and that will likely continue until Will Borgen (upper body) can play again. In addition to the helper, Morrow has two shots on net, four blocked shots and a minus-2 rating at the NHL level this season.