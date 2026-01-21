Morrow notched an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Kings.

Morrow nearly had his first goal as a Ranger, but it was later ruled that Will Cuylle got a touch on the puck before it went in. The 23-year-old Morrow has earned three helpers over his last four outings, doubling his total to six assists on the season. He's added 21 shots on net, 26 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating through 23 appearances. He'll continue to see bottom-four minutes until Adam Fox (lower body) returns from long-term injured reserve.