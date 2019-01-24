Rangers' Sean Day: Finally on board in AHL
Day picked up his first point of the season, an assist, in AHL Hartford's 7-4 loss to Springfield on Wednesday.
Through 15 games with the Wolf Pack, Day now has one assist, zero penalty minutes, and a minus-10 rating. He has spent a good portion of the season with ECHL Maine where he has been far more productive (15 points in 19 games). Day turned just 21 years old in early January, but his status as a legitimate prospect is quickly fading. He simply doesn't have the hockey IQ to match his physical gifts. They would never admit it, but the Rangers would be thrilled if Day managed to carve out a career at the NHL level as a depth defender. The odds are against him.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 17
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...