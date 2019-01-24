Day picked up his first point of the season, an assist, in AHL Hartford's 7-4 loss to Springfield on Wednesday.

Through 15 games with the Wolf Pack, Day now has one assist, zero penalty minutes, and a minus-10 rating. He has spent a good portion of the season with ECHL Maine where he has been far more productive (15 points in 19 games). Day turned just 21 years old in early January, but his status as a legitimate prospect is quickly fading. He simply doesn't have the hockey IQ to match his physical gifts. They would never admit it, but the Rangers would be thrilled if Day managed to carve out a career at the NHL level as a depth defender. The odds are against him.