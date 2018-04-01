Rangers' Sean Day: Playing well in OHL playoffs
Day scored twice and added two assists in OHL Kingston's 6-5 Game 5 triple overtime win over North Bay on Saturday.
Day tied the game with 20 seconds left in regulation before assisting on Kings prospect Gabe Vilardi's winner at 14:05 of the third extra session. He finished the series with eight points in the five contests. Day is an elite skater and he has a boatload of offensive ability, but he still makes plenty of mistakes with the puck and his reads need a ton of work. Day will play next season in the AHL, at which point we should get a better read on if his physical gifts are enough to compensate for his mental lapses.
