Durzi (undisclosed) will not play in Tuesday's home clash against the Blues, per Vince Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic.

Durzi is slated to miss his second consecutive contest with an undisclosed injury. Prior to going down, the 28-year-old defenseman posted two goals, five points, 12 shots on net, nine hits and 21 blocked shots across 14 outings this season. While he remains sidelined, Scott Morrow should continue to see an elevated role. Durzi's next chance to return is Thursday's clash against the Flyers.