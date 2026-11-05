Durzi (undisclosed) is expected to miss Thursday's home clash against the Flyers, per Vince Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic.

Head coach Mike Sullivan stated that Durzi might not travel with the team during the start of the Rangers' upcoming four-game road trip, but could join them at some point. Given that statement, it appears that returning Thursday is out of the question, meaning Durzi will likely miss his third consecutive game. The 28-year-old blueliner has posted five points, 12 shots on net, nine hits and 21 blocked shots over 14 outings when healthy this season. His status will be monitored closely over the next week, as Sullivan added that he could join the team at a certain point in the upcoming four-game trip out west if he doesn't make the initial flight.