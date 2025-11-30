Martin has been recalled from AHL Hartford by the Rangers, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports Sunday.

Martin started the season in the KHL with CSKA Moskva, then returned to North America and played one game with AHL Hartford. Now, he'll serve as the NHL backup to Igor Shesterkin with Jonathan Quick (lower body) still on injured reserve. Shesterkin will get as many of the starts as he can handle, so it remains to be seen how many starts, if any, Martin will get with the Rangers.