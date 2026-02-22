Rangers' Spencer Martin: Earns shutout over Belleville
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Martin posted a 20-save shutout in AHL Hartford's 4-0 win over Belleville on Saturday.
Martin is 2-5-2 with a 3.09 GAA and an .896 save percentage in nine AHL outings this season. He'll likely be back with the Rangers soon, as Igor Shesterkin (lower body) remains on injured reserve and Jonathan Quick (lower body) was hurt in practice Saturday. If neither of the Rangers' NHL goalies are healthy coming out of the Olympic break, Martin would likely take over as the team's starter in the short term.
