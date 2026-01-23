Martin was the first goaltender off the ice at morning skate and is slated to patrol the road crease in San Jose on Friday, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports.

Martin will get the start in net for the third time in the Rangers' last four games. He is 1-1-0 with a 4.11 GAA and an .848 save percentage over four outings this season. The Rangers are struggling without Igor Shesterkin (lower body) who has been out of action since Jan. 5. The Sharks are generating 3.08 goals per game, 17th in the league this season.