Martin stopped 21 of 25 shots in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Ducks. The fifth goal was an empty-netter with 36 seconds left in the game.

This was Martin's fourth appearance of the season, and it was the first time he was actually tagged with a loss. His numbers are far from ideal, though, as he's posted a save percentage below .895 in three of those contests. He should remain as the Rangers' No. 2 goaltender behind Jonathan Quick as long as Igor Shesterkin (lower body) remains on injured reserve, but he shouldn't carry a lot of fantasy upside even on matchups that are favorable on paper for the Rangers.