Martin relieved starter Dylan Garand early in the second period of Thursday's 7-1 loss to New Jersey and made 15 saves in relief. He allowed three goals.

Neither Martin nor Garand got support from their teammates Thursday -- the Rangers finally got their only goal at almost the mid-point of the third. And their play was limp overall. Garand has just seven NHL starts, and Martin is a career backup who has just 63 starts in part-time duty dating all the way back to 2016-17. He's 25-33-8 with a 3.60 GAA and .881 save percentage over his career. It's hard to recommend him right now, especially behind a team with suspect team defense.