Rangers' Spencer Martin: Sent down after Thursday's game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Martin was reassigned to AHL Hartford on Thursday.
Martin will return to the AHL during the NHL's Olympic break. The 30-year-old may stay there after the break if Igor Shesterkin (lower body) is ready to return when play resumes Feb. 26 versus the Flyers.
