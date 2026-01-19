Martin is set to start on the road against Anaheim on Monday, per Mollie Walker of the New York Post.

Martin earned his first NHL win of the season when he stopped 25 of 28 shots against Philadelphia on Saturday. He has a 4.17 GAA and an .852 save percentage in three outings with the Rangers in 2025-26. The 30-year-old netminder is with the team because Igor Shesterkin (lower body) is on injured reserve. Anaheim has improved to 24-21-3 after winning its past three games while outscoring the competition 8-4 over that stretch.