Rangers' Spencer Martin: Shuts out Bridgeport
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Martin posted a 22-save shutout in AHL Hartford's 6-0 win over Bridgeport on Friday.
Martin is now 3-6-2 on the year at the AHL level, though two of those wins have come via shutout. He's added a 3.23 GAA and an .889 save percentage in 12 games for the Wolf Pack. Martin will likely remain with Hartford unless Igor Shesterkin or Jonathan Quick gets sidelined.
