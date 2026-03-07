Martin posted a 22-save shutout in AHL Hartford's 6-0 win over Bridgeport on Friday.

Martin is now 3-6-2 on the year at the AHL level, though two of those wins have come via shutout. He's added a 3.23 GAA and an .889 save percentage in 12 games for the Wolf Pack. Martin will likely remain with Hartford unless Igor Shesterkin or Jonathan Quick gets sidelined.