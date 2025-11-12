Rangers' Spencer Martin: Signs two-year deal
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Martin signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Rangers on Wednesday, per Mollie Walker of the New York Post. He has also been placed on waivers.
Martin is expected to be sent to AHL Hartford if he clears waivers. The 30-year-old had a 2.69 GAA and a .905 save percentage in 14 KHL appearances with CSKA Moscow in 2025-26 before signing with New York. He might get summoned to the Rangers if Igor Shesterkin or Jonathan Quick suffers an injury at some point during the campaign.
