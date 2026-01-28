Rangers' Spencer Martin: Starting against Islanders
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Martin will defend the road crease against the Islanders on Wednesday, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.
Martin has settled for losses in two of his last three starts, going 1-2-0 with a 3.42 GAA and .882 save percentage during that time. However, he'll draw the start in the first half of a back-to-back set Wednesday. The Islanders are scoring 2.81 goals per game this season, which is the eighth-worst mark in the NHL.
