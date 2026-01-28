Martin will defend the road crease against the Islanders on Wednesday, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Martin has settled for losses in two of his last three starts, going 1-2-0 with a 3.42 GAA and .882 save percentage during that time. However, he'll draw the start in the first half of a back-to-back set Wednesday. The Islanders are scoring 2.81 goals per game this season, which is the eighth-worst mark in the NHL.