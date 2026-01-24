Martin allowed three goals on 31 shots in Friday's 3-1 loss to the Sharks.

Martin gave up all three goals, including two on the power play, in the first 7:37 of the game. He's allowed 10 goals over his last three outings, all starts. The 30-year-old has taken a chunk out of the slumping Jonathan Quick's playing time, but neither goalie has been all that inspiring lately. Martin is 1-2-0 with 15 goals allowed over five appearances this season. The Rangers' next game is at home Monday versus the Bruins.