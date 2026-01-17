Martin will defend the road net against Philadelphia on Saturday, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports.

After two relief appearances in the last three games, Martin will make his first NHL start of the season. He has allowed five goals on 26 shots in his previous two outings this campaign. During Igor Shesterkin's (lower body) absence, Jonathan Quick has struggled while filling in as the team's No. 1 netminder. Philadelphia ranks 22nd in the league with 2.89 goals per game this season.