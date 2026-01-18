Martin made 25 saves in a 6-3 win over the Flyers on Saturday.

It was Martin's first start of the season. He has appeared in relief in two other games. Jonathan Quick has really scuffled lately, and Igor Shesterkin (lower body) is on the injured reserve list. The team is retooling, according to president and general manager Chris Drury, and they can use every ounce of strong netminding they can get. It's a tough spot to be in, and Martin will likely head back to the minors when the starter returns. But short term, the team may reward him with another start because of the win. They have to start somewhere. They're 2-6-2 in the last 10, and they need the hottest hand in net.