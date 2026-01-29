Rangers' Spencer Martin: Yields five goals in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Martin stopped 31 of 36 shots in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Islanders.
Martin took his third straight loss, a span in which he's given up 12 goals on 93 shots. The 30-year-old has been alternating starts with Jonathan Quick lately, but neither goalie is getting a lot of positive results. Martin is now 1-3-0 over six appearances, allowing a total of 20 goals on 147 shots (.864 save percentage). The Rangers are at home Thursday for a rematch with the Islanders, which will likely see Quick get the nod.
More News
-
Rangers' Spencer Martin: Starting against Islanders•
-
Rangers' Spencer Martin: Struggles early in loss•
-
Rangers' Spencer Martin: First off ice Friday•
-
Rangers' Spencer Martin: Gives up four goals Monday•
-
Rangers' Spencer Martin: Set to face Anaheim•
-
Rangers' Spencer Martin: Wins first start of season•