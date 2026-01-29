Martin stopped 31 of 36 shots in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Islanders.

Martin took his third straight loss, a span in which he's given up 12 goals on 93 shots. The 30-year-old has been alternating starts with Jonathan Quick lately, but neither goalie is getting a lot of positive results. Martin is now 1-3-0 over six appearances, allowing a total of 20 goals on 147 shots (.864 save percentage). The Rangers are at home Thursday for a rematch with the Islanders, which will likely see Quick get the nod.