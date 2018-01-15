Rangers' Steve Kampfer: Finally suiting up
Kampfer has skated on the third pairing for the Rangers' last two contests, after being a healthy scratch for the previous 16 outings.
The 29-year-old averaged 17:55 of ice time in the contests, notching four hits and five blocked shots. Kampfer has just one assist on the season in the 15 games he's played, and with his low usage on Broadway, it's unlikely we see much of an increase in the points column for the remainder of 2017-18.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...