Kampfer has skated on the third pairing for the Rangers' last two contests, after being a healthy scratch for the previous 16 outings.

The 29-year-old averaged 17:55 of ice time in the contests, notching four hits and five blocked shots. Kampfer has just one assist on the season in the 15 games he's played, and with his low usage on Broadway, it's unlikely we see much of an increase in the points column for the remainder of 2017-18.