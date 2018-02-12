Rangers' Steve Kampfer: Out 4-6 weeks
Kampfer will miss 4-6 weeks with a fractured hand.
Though Kampfer is not a major fantasy force, this is still bad news for the Rangers. New York is already dealing with injuries to Kevin Shattenkirk (knee), Ryan McDonagh (upper body) and Marc Staal (neck). Now you can add Kampfer to the mix for at least the next month. From a fantasy perspective, the biggest impact here will likely be for owners who have players going up against the Rangers.
