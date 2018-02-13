Kampfer (hand) is listed on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.

This transaction was expected given Kampfer's return timetable of 4-to-6 weeks and the corresponding call-up of former Red Wing Ryan Sproul on Monday. New York's blue line looks rather suspect, as Kampfer joins Ryan McDonagh (upper body), Kevin Shattenkirk (knee) and Marc Staal (neck) on injured reserve.