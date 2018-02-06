Rangers' Steve Kampfer: Slots back in Monday
Kampfer dressed for the first time since Jan. 20 in Monday's 2-1 loss to Dallas, contributing two shots and a plus-1 rating in 19:23 of ice time.
Kampfer got the chance to rejoin the lineup in place of Marc Staal (cervical strain), and was on the ice for the team's only goal. He didn't do anything to lose his spot moving forward, but Kampfer is constantly on the bubble between slotting in and serving as a healthy scratch. That role simply doesn't translate to much fantasy value, especially on a blueshirts team that's scuffled to a 3-7-0 record in its past 10 games.
