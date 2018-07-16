Fogarty accepted a qualifying offer for the 2018-19 season with the Rangers on Monday.

Fogarty has just one NHL appearance in his career, logging a couple penalty minutes but held off the scoresheet elsewhere. Over the last two years with AHL Hartford, he's tallied 16 goals and 40 points. If the 25-year-old does crack the NHL roster, he won't have a very productive role in the Rangers forward group.