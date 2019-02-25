Fogarty tallied a hat trick and added in assist to lead AHL Hartford to a 4-1 victory over Providence on Sunday.

The Wolf Pack are extremely banged up and Fogarty is taking full advantage of his extra ice time. Primarily known as a penalty killer and depth player prior to this season, the Notre Dame product now has 17 goals and 39 points in 47 games for Hartford. Fogarty has good size (6-foot-3, 210 pounds) and terrific hockey IQ. His skating is well below-average but he does everything else well. He stands a chance of carving out an NHL career as a bottom-six center.