Rangers' Steven Fogarty: Gets first NHL callup
Fogarty was recalled from AHL Hartford on Friday.
This is Fogarty's first time being called up to the NHL since signing his contract with the Rangers in 2016. However, the 24-year-old didn't exactly light the world on fire in the AHL this year. In 60 games he notched nine goals and 10 assists. New York has nothing to play for in its finale, though, so maybe Fogarty will get the chance to make his NHL debut.
