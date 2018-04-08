Fogarty was held scoreless in his NHL debut Saturday, but he recorded two PIM and a pair of hits over 12:16 of ice time in the 5-0 road loss to the Flyers. After the game, the Rangers reassigned him to AHL Hartford, according to TSN.

The Rangers had no chance at getting into the playoffs with this game, so they took advantage of an opportunity to get a sneak peek at Fogarty, who the team drafted with a 2011 third-round (72nd overall) pick. He wasn't directly impacted by the Flyers' scoring barrage that helped Philly clinch a playoff berth, and Fogarty was assertive in limited action. Something tells us we'll see a lot more of him next season.