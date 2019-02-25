Rangers' Steven Fogarty: Procures one-year extension
Fogarty signed a one-year contract extension with the Rangers on Monday, Jim Cerny of Sporting News reports.
Rangers GM Jeff Gorton has been busy making moves ahead of the trade deadline -- aside from the Fogarty transaction, he's traded top-six contributor Kevin Hayes to the Jets and also extended Boo Nieves' contract. Still, Fogarty isn't a viable fantasy play since he's still searching for his first point through 11 games at the top level and remains in the minors with AHL Hartford.
