Fogarty signed a one-year contract extension with the Rangers on Monday, Jim Cerny of Sporting News reports.

Rangers GM Jeff Gorton has been busy making moves ahead of the trade deadline -- aside from the Fogarty transaction, he's traded top-six contributor Kevin Hayes to the Jets and also extended Boo Nieves' contract. Still, Fogarty isn't a viable fantasy play since he's still searching for his first point through 11 games at the top level and remains in the minors with AHL Hartford.

More News
Our Latest Stories